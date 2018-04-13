HP Ireland MD Gary Tierney on the future of the PC market

AR, VR, GDPR, and the PC as a service Print Print Radio

This week Niall Kitson sits down with HP Ireland managing director Gary Tierney to look at market trends in the consumer technology space, why the company considers itself a start-up and what big vendors can learn from the mobile phone sales model.

In other news, Mr Zuckerberg goes to congress and not everyone is impressed.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.