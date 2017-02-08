HP Inc to shutter Leixlip site

HP Inc has confirmed rumours that it is to close its facility in Leixlip, Co Kildare, leading to the loss of 500 jobs. The announcement comes as the company continues a global restructuring plan expected to claim up to 4,000 jobs by 2019.

A statement from the company read:

“In line with our previously communicated strategy, HP’s global print business is working to drive continuous efficiencies and cost savings that enable investment in new market opportunities and growth initiatives, such as 3D printing. As a result, we have made the decision to close our global print business at the Leixlip site. It is likely that close to 500 HP employees will be impacted and leave the business over the next 12 months.

“Leixlip has been an important HP site since 1995 and has a long history of valuable contribution, innovation and business excellence. This decision is not a reflection on our Ireland employees or on the site’s performance. We are very aware of the impact this decision will have on our employees in Ireland and we are focusing all of our efforts on supporting them, on identifying opportunities for them and on providing a programme to help them prepare for the transition ahead.

“Ireland has been an important location for HP and remains an excellent environment for technology companies. Ireland will remain a key market for HP, where we will maintain the sales operations for our Printing and Personal Systems business.”

HP Inc was formed in November 2016 when Hewlett-Packard split its overall business in two: HP Inc, which focussed on the PC and printer business, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which handles IT hardware for large businesses.

HP has had a presence in Ireland for more than 40 years. The HP Liffey Park Technology Campus in Leixlip, was established in 1995.

TechCentral Reporters