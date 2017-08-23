HP’s Omen X targets e-sports players

HP Inc has revealed its most powerful gaming laptop to date: the Omen X.

The 17″ laptop comes in 4K or 120Hz 1080p models with NVIDIA G-Sync enabled for reduced image tearing.

The Omen X is powered by an Intel i7 CPU with XMP memory options for memory overclocking and tested profiles up to DDR4-2800, and factory-overclocked GPUs up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080.

An RAID0 SSD option for ultra-fast boot and game loading and PCIe SSD+HDD storage options for quick responsiveness and massive storage capacity.

Thermal management is handled by high-performance fans to increase airflow and integrated vapor chamber with four 3.5mm heat pipes to improve heat transfer from the GPU and CPU to the four rear corner-mounted radiators.

A mechanical and RGB LED-per key backlit keyboard, with programmable macro keys and N-Key rollover on every key for anti-ghosting functions.

Audio is handled by DTS Headphone: X for simulated surround sound with any headset and premium sound featuring HP Dual Speakers with Audio by Bang & Olufsen.

A clear window gives a view inside the laptop, along with custom lighting and an aluminum finish.

Parts can be swapped out easily thanks to a single access panel for HDD, SSDs, and RAM.

There is support for up to four external displays. Connectivity comes courtesy of three USB 3.0 Type A, two Thunderbolt 3-certified USB 3.1 TypeC ports; HDMI 2.0a with HDR support; Mini DisplayPort, RJ45 and a multi-format media card reader.

“E-sports is one of the fastest growing categories in gaming and we are excited by the popularity of HP’s Omen family of products,” said Anne-Sophie Hadberg, head of consumer personal systems EMEA, HP Inc.

“With the release of the Omen X Laptop, HP is bringing key innovations to performance, industrial design and customisability that were once only possible on a desktop, to give gamers a competitive edge.”

The Omen X is expected to be available in November, priced at €2,799.

TechCentral Reporters