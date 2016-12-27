HowStuffWorks 2.1.3

Discover the science and techniques behind all manner of objects and subjects

At long last, the new HowStuffWorks is finally here. We’ve completely rebuilt the app on iOS8.

We’re creating new content gems all day, every day. You’ll find our new feed of articles, videos, podcasts, quizzes and more right on our beautiful new home screen.

Access every single podcast we’ve ever done, and now find the great videos that go with these shows.

Get daily alerts on popular content and newly published shows.

You’ll love the latest from our popular shows such as Stuff You Should Know, Stuff You Missed in History Class, Stuff Mom Never Told You and more!

Get smarter with us every day, with the new HowStuffWorks app!

What’s New in Version 2.1.3

• Bug fixes and performance improvements.

