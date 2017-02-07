Hotspot Shield 6.4.1

Protect your computer and enjoy unrestricted internet access when using wifi hotspots

7 February 2017

Bob Thornton

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 07-02-2017
License: Freeware
Developer: AnchorFree, Inc

Despite the name, Hotspot Shield can be used to protect both wired and wireless internet connections, and it has been designed to allow safe, secure internet access wherever you may be. From wireless hotspots in towns and cities, to making use of free internet connections in airports and hotels, there are risks associated with access the internet on the move. Hotspot Shield create a virtual private network which in turn helps to secure your internet connection and protect personal information from potential hackers.

Your IP address is kept private making it possible to browse the internet anonymously, but the key focus is on security. The program also has a number of other benefits. By acting as a proxy, Hotspot Shield makes it possible to access parts of the internet that might otherwise be blocked. Web sites that are restricted to visitors from particular countries can be accessed regardless of where you are

It is worth pointing out that during the installation of Hotspot Shield, various other programs and browser toolbars are offered as optional extras. These are not needed to use the program and can be safely ignored. Whether you are concerned about your privacy, or what to access limited international site, Hotspot Shield is worth checking out.

What’s new in Hotspot Shield 6?

