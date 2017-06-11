Home Security Camera – Alfred

Alfred is a video monitor that allows you to check on your home from your smartphone or tablet, wherever you are, thanks to a Wi-Fi or 3G/4G connection.

It’s very simple to use Alfred, you just need to install the app on your devices and select one of them to be the Camera and another to be the Viewer.

**SEE AND SPEAK TO YOUR FAMILY/VISITORS**

Alfred allows you to communicate directly with whoever in front of the Camera via the microphone of their device. This functionality sends your voice across. You can sing to your baby, talk to your baby, or deter an intruder.

**WiFi OR 3G/4G**

Check on your home even without Wifi connection. Alfred also works on 3G/4G

**UNIVERSAL**

Alfred is compatible with the majority of smartphones and tablets, you won’t need to have two identical devices at home anymore! Consider looking at the Help Center for more information on the installation of Alfred.

A WebViewer is also available to watch your video feeds from your computer.

**MOTION DETECTION**

Upon movements in front of the Camera, Alfred immediately detects motion and you will receive notifications with video clips on your Viewer. Motion Detection sensitivity can be set within the application settings.

**FLASHLIGHT and NIGHT VISIONS**

If your Camera is watching over a dark place, try Alfred’s night vision. Or, turn on the flashlight on your Camera remotely from your Viewer device.

** EVENT BOOK**

Motion detection videos are saved in the app for 7 days.

**FRONT AND REAR CAMERA **

Your phone comes with two camera lenses. Switch from the front to the back camera remotely from your Viewer device.

**BE REASSURED**

Don’t miss a thing! Alfred shows the battery level of your Camera, as well as the signal quality.

What’s New

You can now subscribe to Alfred Premium for multiple months with a discount! We also fixed some bugs and made some improvements, as we always do.

