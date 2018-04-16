Home-buying platform takes first place at Ulster Bank Hackathon

Winning entries help consumers navigate their way through property market

Petrichor were announced as winners of Ulster Bank’s 2018 Hackathon at Dogpatch Labs in Dublin’s CHQ.

The team developed a platform to help house buyers navigate the property market.

The objective of the three-day banking hackathon is to take new technology and ideas and apply these to create working prototypes that improve or even completely change the way banks interact with each other, with fintech companies, and most importantly with their customers. The wide spread of participants from such a variety of disciplines underlines the emphasis on “open banking” over the weekend.

Second place went to Homeland, a platform for making the home buying process as easy and transparent as possible, using a chatbot to help customers determine what houses they can afford and where.

One of the central themes that teams worked on over the weekend was how to use data analytics, information sharing, and emerging technologies to support customers in their journey to buy their home. Ulster Bank can then combine these fresh perspectives and innovative uses of new technology, with its own expertise to guide home buyers in the most effective and helpful way.

This year’s Hackathon introduced a category for Ulster Bank staff to apply disruptive ideas and technologies.

The winning teams from the intrapreneurship category were lending platform Growth Hub; and farming financial management tool Farm Assistant.

Patrick Walsh, managing director, Dogpatch Labs, said: “Over the weekend, we gathered expertise from around the world and the competition has been intense. Ireland is growing every year as a centre for innovation in fintech and the more companies that embrace this development in a collaborative and positive way, the more ground-breaking and exciting the outcomes will be for customers.”

Ciarán Coyle, chief administrative officer, Ulster Bank, said: “This year’s event has produced some really strong ideas that could have a significant impact in delivering better, industry-leading services for customers in a safe and secure way. The spirit of the Ulster Bank Hackathon is collaboration and open banking and it’s been great to see that in action.”

Around 150 coders, developers, designers, businesspeople and entrepreneurs came together for the sold out event.

TechCentral Reporters