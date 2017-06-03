HMRC Tax Calc 4.0 (UK only)

The HMRC App allows you to:

• Calculate your income tax

• Find a form

• Go to HMRC guidance and tools on GOV.UK

HMRC Tax Calculator

Estimate how much Income Tax and National Insurance contributions you can expect to pay if you are a UK taxpayer paying tax through PAYE and pay Class 1 NI contributions.

This simple calculator only works with National Insurance letter A. If your tax affairs are complex it won’t give an accurate estimate. It doesn’t calculate any other taxes.

You will not be asked to provide any personal information. The information you enter isn’t stored by HMRC or used for any other purposes. The calculation result is not legally binding nor is it a demand for payment.

Forms

Search for HMRC forms, supplementary pages, worksheets and related help and guidance.

HMRC guidance and tools on GOV.UK

Guidance, tools and calculators from the UK’s tax authority including help and support if you’re self-employed or employ people.

Note that this app is for UK users only.

What’s New in Version 4.0

We’re sorry the app’s availability has been hit-and-miss recently. We think we’ve fixed it, but if you have any more problems please let us know at appadmin@hmrc.digital.gov.uk. While that’s been going on, we’ve also:

– fixed the bug that was sending two SMS messages instead of one, which made signing in difficult

– added the option to save & share a copy of the tax credit renewal confirmation screen

– added an access code feature for new users setting up two factor authentication

– made some layout improvements on the PIN entry screen