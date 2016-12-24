HMRC Tax Calc 3.3.4 (UK only)

img3File.png

Calculate how much tax will be deducted from your pay cheque

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

24 December 2016 | 0

Download Links:

iPhone
iPad

Bob Thornton

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 24-12-2016
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: HMRC

The HMRC App allows you to:
• Calculate your income tax
• Find a form
• Go to HMRC guidance and tools on GOV.UK

HMRC Tax Calculator
Estimate how much Income Tax and National Insurance contributions you can expect to pay if you are a UK taxpayer paying tax through PAYE and pay Class 1 NI contributions.
This simple calculator only works with National Insurance letter A. If your tax affairs are complex it won’t give an accurate estimate. It doesn’t calculate any other taxes.
You will not be asked to provide any personal information. The information you enter isn’t stored by HMRC or used for any other purposes. The calculation result is not legally binding nor is it a demand for payment.

Forms
Search for HMRC forms, supplementary pages, worksheets and related help and guidance.

HMRC guidance and tools on GOV.UK
Guidance, tools and calculators from the UK’s tax authority including help and support if you’re self-employed or employ people.

Note that this app is for UK users only.

What’s New in Version 3.3.4

We recently made a change that made it difficult (or impossible) for some users to get into the app. Oops!

Here’s a release to fix it.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Have you had an experience with 'CEO fraud'?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel