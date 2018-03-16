Hitachi Vantara to bring data-driven and IIoT solutions to Irish market

Led by industry veteran, company will initially target financial and tech sectors

Hitachi Vantara has launched in Ireland to offer data-driven solutions across a range of enterprise and commercial sectors, such as financial services, technology, manufacturing and utilities.

The Dublin-based company draws on consolidated enterprise technologies, as well as those from the Hitachi Group, to combine data management and analytics with industrial expertise to provide industrial internet-of-things (IoT) solutions.

The company said its focus in Ireland will be on the financial services and technology-centric sectors, but it also intends to explore opportunities in other sectors.

Hitachi Vantara will be led in Ireland by industry veteran Gerry Murray, formerly country manager of Dell EMC.

The company said adoption of data-driven solutions in the financial sector, and particularly in retail banking, has created a huge potential for financial services providers to streamline processes, reduce support costs, capture data in real time and respond to it immediately.

“Ireland’s innovative tech sector has helped it to become a hub for digital firms and innovation, and Hitachi Vantara fully intends to capitalise on the opportunities that this presents,” Murray said.

“Hitachi Vantara will also focus on Ireland’s long-established financial services sector, which is increasingly embracing digital technologies, to provide them with an innovative advantage and to help them to better serve their customers. We also see opportunities arising due to Brexit, with leading organisations deciding to transfer their headquarters to Ireland.”

The company has put an ambitious expansion programme in Ireland to take effect over the next 18 months, said Murray, and will continue to hire new talent.

“Thanks to its superb international reputation, the Irish technology sector has been able to attract the best talent, and we intend to draw on this expertise as we expand our client base,” said Murray.

“Studies carried out by McKinsey confirm the global growth of the IoT sector and estimate that it will increase in value globally to almost 5 trillion euros by 2025, with approximately 50 billion devices deployed by 2020. And the industrial internet of things category, which Hitachi Vantara specialises in, will account for half of the sector’s value by 2025.”

TechCentral Reporters