HIQA advances e-health effort with updated messaging guidance

The Health Information Quality Authority (HIQA) has published an updated version of its guidance on messaging standards to aid the development and implementation of its e-health strategy.

The document forms part of HIQA’s health information function to ensure better health and social care information is available to support the delivery of care to patients in a timely and cost-effective manner, and in planning and monitoring of services throughout Ireland.

Developed in line with national and international best practice, the guidance will provide direction for stakeholders such as public and private service users, vendors, purchasers and implementers of health information systems, healthcare providers, and the wider health informatics community.

“Safe, reliable healthcare depends on access to and use of information that is accurate, valid, reliable, timely, relevant, legible and complete,” said HIQA director of health information & standards Rachel Flynn (pictured).

“Messaging standards facilitate the sharing of clinical, administrative and patient information in a timely manner, ensuring the right information is available to treating healthcare professionals and ensuring that patients get the correct treatment at the appropriate time.

“[These] standards can increase the time healthcare professionals can spend on frontline delivery of services to patients by reducing reliance on traditional means of information sharing such as record transcribing and hard copy posting of referrals and diagnostic results.”

