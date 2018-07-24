HIQA seeks public guidance on e-prescriptions

Move to electronic system could reduce errors and deliver more efficient service Print Print Life

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has opened a public consultation on information requirements for moving from paper to electronic prescriptions.

The Authority is seeking to identify a basic set of patient data determined by clinical relevancy with a review to making patient care more efficient.

HIQA standards & technology manager Dr Kevin O’Carroll explained: “A national e-prescribing service can benefit prescribers by enabling the safe electronic sharing of prescription information.

“Prescribers can receive notifications when a patient collects a prescription from pharmacy, enabling the prescriber to ensure follow-up with the patient. There may also be reduced interruptions from pharmacies that have queries about prescriptions or need corrections to a prescription.

“A national e-prescribing service can also benefit pharmacists through the electronic downloading of prescription details, rather than manual entry. This can make the dispensing process more efficient and can reduce errors, thus increasing patient safety. It can also reduce the time the pharmacist spends contacting prescribers to query, clarify or get a correction for a prescription, which improves the quality of prescribing.

“In this way, the public, service users and service providers will have the opportunity to provide feedback and become involved in the future of e-prescribing in Ireland.”

The closing date for receipt of comments is 31 August 2018.

TechCentral Reporters