Hipstamatic 332

Make your photos as beautiful as your life and become part of the world's most creative community, exclusively on iPhone.

Want to be a better photographer? Join the millions of creative people that use HIPSTAMATIC everyday, because:

• Apple’s very first App of the Year

• The original photo filter app

• The inventor of square filtered mobile photos

• Plus, all of the features below 🙂

—

ClassicMode™

Digital has never looked so analog. Shooting classic provides beautifully rendered skeuomorphic cameras that transform your experience as you swipe through lenses, flashes, and films.

■ Use Multiple Exposure to shoot multiple images in one shot and get amazing artistic results ■

—

ProMode™

Offering the ultimate control for every mobile photographer, ProMode™ gives shooters complete control.

■ Manually control focus, white balance, exposure, shutter speed, ISO, and aspect ratio ■

—

Darkroom Suite™

A full editing suite including over 20 professional adjustment tools and 12 signature presets.

TOOLS

• Classic Controls

• Lens

• Film

• Flash

• Crop

• Straighten & Rotate

• Skew

• Exposure

• Clarity

• Definition

• Highlights

• Shadows

• Vibrancy

• Fade

• Curves (RGB + Red + Green + Blue)

• Temperature

• Tint

• Depth of field

• Texture

• Grain

• Vignette

• Before & After view by holding down image in edit view

FAVORITE PRESETS

Create your own favorite presets and even share your signature look with others. If you are looking for inspiration hit the shuffle button and explore a world of serendipitous beauty.

• 12 World-class presets

• Customize and edit presets

• Save new presets

• Share any favorite preset with other photographers

—

Native Workflow

HIPSTAMATIC has defined the mobile photo workflow by syncing natively with the iOS Photo Library. Allowing you to favorite, delete, edit, share, and track engagement of all of your photos from the app.

• No need to import, just tap and edit

• Favorite

• Delete

• Always full resolution

• Save flattened copy or iOS native edits

• Browse and organize folders on your iPhone

• Sync with Photos app & iCloud Photo Library

• View detailed metadata

• View shared image details across social networks (likes, comments, etc.)

—

HipstaMart™ Shop

Browse amazing filter packs available for purchase via the In-App store created by the world’s most talented photo makers. Collaborations from top fashion and street photographers to famous artists like Salvador Dali with new packs available monthly.

PrintLab™

Get real physical prints delivered straight to your door. We built this service in 2010 because no service would print square photos, and today PrintLab is still the best square format printing service in the world. Shipping to over 200 countries!

• Print Prints (4”, 7”, 10”)

• 30” Gallery Prints

• Aluminum Prints (10” or 20”)

• Birch Wood Prints (10” or 20”)

• Even more options on http://Printlab.Hipstamatic.com

#HIPSTAMATIC – Share Everywhere Natively!

Twitter, Facebook, Tumblr, Oggl, even Flickr, with more coming soon. After you share, track how your images perform across every network – all from within the new HIPSTAMATIC. Gather your Likes, Loves, & Comments and compare each image’s statistics.

What’s New in Version 332

• New Venice HipstaPak

• New unified pull-to-camera UI

• Fixed live photos not rendering when using the Separate Files save mode

• Fixed some crashes trying to edit images that were previously edited in another app

• Fixed some bugs that could cause the app to crash on launch

• Fixed the default preset when you edit a new image (no longer has extreme temperature and highlights/shadows values set)

• Fixed some bugs with shooting RAW photos

• Fixed some bugs rotating photos while edited

• Rotate is now available in Classic Lock mode