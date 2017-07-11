High-def camera maker Red announces 3D smartphone

Videos and 3D photos will automatically be stored via the company’s Red Channel cloud service Print Print Life

Red Digital Cinema Camera Co has revealed what it described as the “world’s first holographic media machine,” a smartphone with 3D image capabilities – neither of which will come cheap.

Red, known for its professional high-definition cameras used for filming movies such as Guardians of the Galaxy and The Hobbit, said its new Hydrogen One Media Machine smartphone will go on release in the first quarter of 2018.

The Hydrogen One Media Machine has a 5.7″ ‘retina-riveting’ holographic display, runs Google’s Android OS and incorporates a new high-speed data bus and an “ever-expanding modular component system”.

What the company called ‘nanotechnology’ will allow the smartphone to seamlessly switch between traditional 2D content, holographic multiview content, 3D content and games, which can be viewed in both landscape and portrait modes.

Red said it has also created its own file type, called Hydrogen 4-View content. Like Apple’s iCloud service, video and photos will automatically be stored via the company’s Red Channel, which also users to stream holographic games and movies.

The company also created a proprietary firmware algorithm that converts stereo sound into multi-dimensional audio. “Think 5.1 on your headphones,” the company stated in its marketing material.

Because of its modular design, the smartphone will be able to incorporate future attachments for shooting higher-quality motion and holographic still images. The smartphone will also integrate into the Red camera program, enabling it to work with the company’s Scarlet, EPIC and Weapon line of 8K cameras to act as a user interface and monitor.

The Hydrogen One will come unlocked with a USB-C cable and charger and an expandable micro SD card slot for $1,195 for the Aluminium model. The Titanium version is expected to sell for $1,595.

IDG News Service