Henkel opens €18m 3D printing hub in Tallaght

Four-year investment plan will develop research and demonstration space

Henkel Ireland has opened a new centre for the advancement of 3D printing technology at its operation in Tallaght.

The innovation and interaction centre will become Henkel’s European regional hub for technology presentations, demonstrations, training, testing as well as customer service for 3D printing solutions.

The project, which is supported by IDA Ireland, is based on a four-year investment plan with an estimated maximum spend of about €18 million to expand the company’s capabilities in R&D, application and product development. The company aims to support a team of scientists and engineers who will develop new advanced materials for use in a broad range of industrial manufacturing.

Dr Michael Todd, global head of innovation, Henkel Adhesive Technologies, said: “The opening of the innovation and interaction centre strengthens Henkel’s operations in Ireland and will bring customers and strategic partners to what is now an extremely important European regional hub for the business.

“Additive manufacturing has the potential to change value chains and businesses across many industries. As such, Henkel is convinced that this is the market to get involved with next.

“Henkel’s Tallaght site was chosen as the regional hub for Europe due to the existing team’s leading R&D knowledge and experience in resins and other adhesive technologies; and because of the site’s proximity to Henkel Ireland’s production and R&D bases.”

Henkel technology centre director Dr Matthew Holloway said: “At Henkel Ireland we have a proven track record of developing world-class adhesives and, as such, we look forward to focusing our expertise on creating new chemistries and technologies for 3D Printing. In addition, the cluster of leading med-tech, aerospace and other industries using 3D printing, made Ireland a natural choice to create a regional hub for Europe.”

Executive director of IDA Ireland Mary Buckley added: “Henkel is a significant employer in Ireland employing 400 people and is a long-standing IDA client. Additive manufacturing will be of crucial importance globally, with its potential applications in industries such as healthcare and automotive. It presents a fantastic opportunity for Ireland to enhance our global reputation in R&D in novel technologies so that we continue to be at the heart of delivering innovative new products to market.”

TechCentral Reporters