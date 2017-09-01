HEAnet rolls out 100Gb/s network for education, research sectors

More than 1m students to benefit from superfast network

HEAnet is rolling out a 100Gb/s national network for use by more than 1 million primary, secondary and third level students.

The €5 million e-infrastructure project is funded by the Dept of Education & Skills through the Higher Education Authority (HEA).

Dublin-based Agile Networks is providing network design, build and ongoing support services in a technology partnership with Juniper Networks.

Kerrie Power, CEO, HEAnet, said: “In futureproofing our national education and research Network, it is vital that we maintain investment in essential e-infrastructure services and connectivity. Thanks to Ireland’s first national 100Gb/s resilient network, which is funded by the Dept of Education & Skills through the HEA, we have a scalable infrastructure in place to meet the ever-increasing demands of Ireland’s thriving education and research sector.”

Speaking about the new network, DCU President Prof Brian MacCraith said: “This exciting collaboration with HEAnet and Agile Networks, coupled with a significant €8 million IT infrastructure investment by DCU itself, is testament to our commitment to developing a 21st Century Digital Campus.

“With the most modern IT network within the third level sector and a 400 fold increase in our IT network capacity, we are transforming the teaching, learning and research landscape for all students and staff at DCU.

“Our more than 17,000 students arriving on campus over the coming weeks will benefit from classrooms equipped with state-of-the-art technology to enable the latest teaching and learning innovations including lecture capture, remote streaming, and local and remote student engagement.”

TechCentral Reporters