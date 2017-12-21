SEBAN to invest €10m in south east start-ups

Regional syndicate on the lookout for businesses with potential Print Print Trade

Start-ups in the south east are to get a €10 million investment boost over the next three years through the South East Business Angel Network (SEBAN).

A joint initiative of Enterprise Ireland and InterTradeIreland, SEBAN has invested more than €6 million in a total of 38 deals across the ICT, manufacturing and food sectors.

SEBAN is part of (Halo Business Angel Network), and is looking to recruit successful business people and entrepreneurs with the knowledge, expertise and insight to enable local start-ups to grow and scale their businesses, and achieve national and international success.

Aidan Shine, HBAN Coordinator for South East Region (pictured), said: “Among other HBAN syndicates, we have a strong track record of investing in local companies, with more than €6 million invested to date, and plan to invest a further €10 million in South East-based businesses. A key part of our success is the fact that companies that pitch for investment to our angels have been vetted, prepared and confirmed as investor-ready, high potential start-ups by HBAN. We are looking for new members to join SEBAN and access the unique opportunities that HBAN offers its network of angels.

“HBAN is on a drive to boost the amount invested in Irish start-ups by HBAN angels to €25 million per year by 2020. Increasing the number of business angels in the six regional Irish HBAN syndicates is essential to reaching these targets.

“Angel investors fill an important gap in the start-up ecosystem in Ireland, as this type of investment offers support and guidance as well as funding, so it’s smart money. Getting new investors is a priority for HBAN’s South East Syndicate. We would strongly recommend that any potential investors get a real sense of what SEBAN in about by test-driving the experience at one of the regular forums and pitching events.”

TechCentral Reporters