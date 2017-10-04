Happy Scribe, Giveback.ie claim DCU UStart top honour

Title shared between transcription software and social enterprise Print Print Trade

Three start-ups have been awarded prestigious titles at a pitching session marking the end of UStart, DCU’s accelerator programme which supports student entrepreneurs develop early-stage businesses.

Transcription tool Happy Scribe, developed by Andre Bastie and Marc Assens, won UStart’s best start-up opportunity alongside James Gallagher’s online platform Giveback.ie that enables Irish consumers to help some of the most vulnerable people in society by simply shopping online.

Fergal Nealon picked up the overall best pitch title for his company, StoryTracks, a modern heritage audio-guide bringing local stories to life when out and about on a user’s own smart phone or tablet. Users can both listen to stories exactly where they took place, as well as create their own StoryTracks by uploading their own tales through the app.

Ten companies took part in the DCU UStart programme this year. The four-month accelerator is open to profit and non-for-profit ventures from all Dublin City University students, giving them the opportunity to develop innovative ideas and launch viable start-up companies. Many of this year’s participants have gone on to secure partnerships and attract customers.

TechCentral Reporters