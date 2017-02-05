Hamster Free ZIP Archiver 4.0.0.58

While file compression is no longer quite as important as it used to be – after all, hard drives are now larger than ever, and broadband connections mean that even large files can be downloaded quickly – there is still a place for an archival tool on most people’s computer. As well as the ubiquitous ZIP format, Hamster Free ZIP Archiver also feature support for other formats that are ordinarily only available in paid-for software.

If you have ever downloaded a RAR file from the internet and discovered that you do not have the necessary software to decompress it, Hamster Free ZIP Archiver would have been able to help. The program can create ZIP and 7z archives and when it comes to extracting files, it support both of these formats and more, including RAR.

There are several features that make Hamster Free ZIP Archiver stand out from the competition. In addition to the impressive number of file formats supported by the program, a key advantage of the program is the fact that it is free. The program integrates neatly into Windows so creating an archive or extracting one is never more than a couple of click away.

Hamster Free ZIP Archiver can be used in a few ways, starting with the option of using context menus to adding files to archives. You can also use drag and drop within the main program windows to quickly and easily compress files. For absolute beginners, there is also a wizard to guide you through every step of the process. Archives can be split, restricted to particular sizes and password protected, so this free program should cater for almost all your compressed file needs.