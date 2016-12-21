G’won the Force, bai!

An enterprising bunch of Tralee students have done a somewhat unusual localisation project that has garnered attention far beyond our shores.

The Institute of Technology Tralee’s Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Music Technology students produced a video which has gone viral, overlaying famous Star Wars scenes with local accent dialogue.

The results have drawn comment from the likes of Carrie Fisher and Graham Norton.

The piece is fittingly titled “Shtar Wars,” was recorded, edited, mixed and dubbed as part of a module on Audio Post Production. The group project, in which the entire class was involved, has aptly demonstrated the skills acquired by the creative students.



