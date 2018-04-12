Gridwatch selected for Free Electrons energy accelerator

Gridwatch has been selected as one of only 15 international companies to participate in Free Electrons, the world’s first accelerator programme that connects energy start-ups with global utilities.

Based in Limerick, Gridwatch provides analytics and data monitoring software for energy utilities. The company will have the ability to refine and test their product with the potential to reach 73 million customers across 40 countries.

The Free Electrons programme, which is backed by ESB and nine other utilities from around the world, received over 515 applications from companies in 65 countries working on products spanning clean energy, energy efficiency, e-mobility, digitisation, and on-demand customer services.

Paul Mulvaney, head of innovation at ESB, said: “We are delighted to be supporting clean-tech start-ups from around the world to share expertise and ultimately deliver new energy products and services to our customers in the Irish and UK market. The fact ESB is working with three participants of last year’s Free Electrons programme to roll out new products is testament to the success of this hands-on initiative.”

At the end of the programme the winning start-up will receive $200,000 in prize money.

TechCentral Reporters