GrafX Creative Studio 3.0.12

img3File.png

Free desktop publishing for Windows

Print

PrintPrint
Design & Illustration

Read More:

28 January 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 2.5
Date: 28-01-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: NORDIC XIGRAFFIX SOFTWARE

GrafX Creative Studio is a free desktop publishing program aimed at the home and small business user.

As usual with this kind of application, there are a bunch of templates to help you get started: greetings cards, invitations, letterheads, logos, business cards, invoices, clipart and more. There’s nothing particularly special, but if you just need a simple CV (for example) without having to format it yourself then you might find something here.

Alternatively, if you prefer to take full control then you’re able to start with an empty project, add shapes, text, apply colours and more.

Anything you produce may be printed directly from the program, or you can save it in a range of formats (BMP, JPG, GIF, PNG, TIF, WMF, EMF, PDF, HTA, SVG).

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Would you ditch all your passwords for biometric alternatives?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel