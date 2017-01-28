GrafX Creative Studio 3.0.12

GrafX Creative Studio is a free desktop publishing program aimed at the home and small business user.

As usual with this kind of application, there are a bunch of templates to help you get started: greetings cards, invitations, letterheads, logos, business cards, invoices, clipart and more. There’s nothing particularly special, but if you just need a simple CV (for example) without having to format it yourself then you might find something here.

Alternatively, if you prefer to take full control then you’re able to start with an empty project, add shapes, text, apply colours and more.

Anything you produce may be printed directly from the program, or you can save it in a range of formats (BMP, JPG, GIF, PNG, TIF, WMF, EMF, PDF, HTA, SVG).