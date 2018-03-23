Government announces €29.6m investment in frontier research

Thirty-six researchers granted funding through Irish Research Council's Laureate Awards

Thirty-six researchers will receive funding under the Irish Research Council’s new Laureate Awards to conduct ground-breaking work in life sciences, physical sciences & engineering, and the arts, humanities & social sciences.

The funding will be broken down into two streams: ‘Starting’ Laureate Awards, will support 18 early-career researchers with a total fund of €7 million.

The second stream, ‘Consolidator’ Laureate Awards, provide funding for excellent mid-career researchers with an established track record to progress to the next level. A total of €10.6 million in funding was announced for the Consolidator Laureate Awards, to fund a further 18 laureates.

In addition to the investment in the first round of awards, the Dept of Education & Skills is to invest €12 million for a series of advanced grants under the Laureate programme. Senior researchers in Ireland’s higher education and research institutions will have the opportunity to compete for an Advanced Laureate grant with a value of up to €1 million over four years. The Advanced Grant call will be opened by the Irish Research Council in the coming weeks.

Peter Brown, director, Irish Research Council, said: “Supporting research that pushes out the frontiers of knowledge is a key priority of the Irish Research Council. With the establishment of the Laureate Awards we are taking steps to ensure that exceptional individual researchers are supported to achieve world-class standing in their respective areas of expertise.

“The independent international panels that assessed applications for the Laureate Awards were extremely impressed with the quality of individual researchers in the Irish research system. With continued investment in frontier research across all disciplines, Ireland will reap benefits for the long-term and will leverage greater success in European research programmes, in particular the European Research Council.

TechCentral Reporters