GoToMyPC (Remote Desktop)

GoToMyPC gives you the freedom to go anywhere you choose and connect right to your Mac or PC. Enjoy easy remote access to your files, programs and email and increase your productivity wherever you go. To use this free app you must first have a GoToMyPC subscription. Don’t have one yet? Sign up for our free 30-day trial at, http://www.gotomypc.com.

Your computer is always just a few taps away. GoToMyPC is…

Convenient

• Use your computer wherever you take your Android™ phone or tablet – meaning everywhere. It’s like having a remote control to your desktop in your pocket.

Simple

• Instantly access any application or file on your Mac or PC remote desktop.

Reliable

• GoToMyPC is famous for its reliability and free 24/7 Global Customer Support.

GETTING STARTED IS EASY

1) Download the GoToMyPC app from Google Play.

2) Visit http://www.gotomypc.com to quickly set up GoToMyPC on the Mac or PC you want to access.

3) Tap the GoToMyPC app on your Android phone or tablet to access your computer.

FEATURES

• Instant network, program and file access

• Works seamlessly with your existing firewalls – no need for special configuration

• Precision mouse control so it’s easy to tap exactly what you want

• 300% zoom to see details and work without straining your eyes

• Full keyboard functionality, including special keys like Alt, Ctrl and Tab

• Support for external keyboard and mouse (USB and Bluetooth)

• Multitasking with inactivity timeout you configure

• Keyboard locking and screen blanking on the computer you access (PC only)

• Multi-monitor support

• 128-bit AES encryption, dual passwords and end-to-end user authentication

• Connects over 3G, 4G and Wi-Fi networks

• S Pen support for Samsung Galaxy Note II

REQUIREMENTS

• GoToMyPC subscription (free for 30 days at http://www.gotomypc.com)

• Android 2.3.3 (Gingerbread) and up

• We recommend devices with a 1 Ghz or higher processor

What’s New

• Minor bug fixes and enhancements

