Gorey latest town to get Virgin public Wi-Fi

Another reason for season's cheer in Wexford Print Print Life

Gorey in Co Wexford has become the the latest town to benefit from our Virgin’s free public Wi-Fi offering. The service will be located at Market House on Gorey Main St covering between North Parade and John St.

Minister of State at the Dept of Finance and the Dept of Public Expenditure and Reform Michael D’Arcy said: “High-quality broadband networks have become critical to successful digital economies. As well as providing consumers with communication and entertainment services, fast and reliable broadband increases the productivity of businesses and provides individuals with access to substantial information and learning resources.”

Diarmuid Devereux, CEO, Gorey Chamber, added: “This is a welcome development. The significant investment by Virgin Media clearly has a positive impact for consumers and businesses on Main St, Gorey, as it will benefit the local economy, while creating clear social benefits through improved speed, productivity and competition to Gorey and its citizens.”

TechCentral Reporters