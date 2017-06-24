Google – The Official Search App 29

Access Google's online tools from the comfort of your iDevice

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

24 June 2017 | 0

Download Links:

iPhone
iPad

Software Publisher

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 24-06-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Google

The best of Google in one app. Say “OK Google” and find everything from nearby restaurants to the calories in cheesecake. Google also shows you the info that you need before you ask, like updates on your favourite teams and traffic alerts.

Talk instead of type:
• Say “OK Google” then ask a question*
• Google will speak the answer aloud

Ask Google to help you do things:
“What good restaurants are there nearby?”
“Remind me to call mum at 5 p.m.”

Get Google Now cards and notifications:
• Start your morning with weather, news & traffic
• Get updates on sports, films & events

What’s New in Version 29.0

• Bug fixes and performance improvements.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Is Ruby over?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel