Google – The Official Search App 23.1

Access Google's online tools from the comfort of your iDevice

11 March 2017

Rating: 4.0
Date: 11-03-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Google

The best of Google in one app. Say “OK Google” and find everything from nearby restaurants to the calories in cheesecake. Google also shows you the info that you need before you ask, like updates on your favourite teams and traffic alerts.

Talk instead of type:
• Say “OK Google” then ask a question*
• Google will speak the answer aloud

Ask Google to help you do things:
“What good restaurants are there nearby?”
“Remind me to call mum at 5 p.m.”

Get Google Now cards and notifications:
• Start your morning with weather, news & traffic
• Get updates on sports, films & events

What’s New in Version 23.1

23.1
• Bug fixes and performance improvements

23.0
• Expanded support for Accelerated Mobile Pages (“AMP”) – More web pages will now load instantly. Just look out for a lightning bolt and “AMP” on search results and enjoy blazing fast web page loading!
• Gboard in the Google app – With this update to the Google app, you can easily turn on Gboard, a new keyboard for your iPhone and iPad. Gboard lets you search and send information, GIFs, emoji and more – straight from your keyboard, in any app. Tap “Gboard” in your app settings to get started.

