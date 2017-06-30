Google, IT Sligo develop DC infrastructure facility engineering degree

European first degree programme will equip students to design next generation of data centres

IT Sligo and Google have collaborated to develop a new degree programme in data centre facilities engineering, aimed at servicing Europe’s growing and highly specialised data centre sector with skilled graduates.

The introduction of the Bachelor’s Degree, BEng. in Data Centre Facilities Engineering (Online), will be the first of its kind in Europe.

The programme was developed following 18 months of consultation and planning with data centre industry partners, such as Google, who provided expert input and validation of the programme’s technical subject matter.

The input by the industry into the design and development of the programme, said IT Sligo, ensured a balance between the more theoretical modules and the kind of real-world knowledge and practical skills that are needed in today’s workplace.

Recognising the need for highly specialised skills in the sector, IT Sligo said it developed the programme in close partnership with the main data centre providers including Google and Microsoft. Sligo-based engineering and technical services provider LotusWorks also contributed expertise.

The programme has been structured in order to serve the entire pan-European Data Centre services community. All lectures will be delivered through the online medium, said IT Sligo, while the practical laboratory sessions will take place at partner college Haute École Louvain en Hainaut (HELHa) in Mons, Belgium.

“This bespoke, new online facilities engineering programme,” said Una Parsons, head, School of Engineering and Design, IT Sligo, “is designed to upskill technical staff to an extremely high standard and in the process, ensure that a pipeline of technical talent is available that meet the growing needs of Data Centres which underpin global economic activity.”

“Google is proud to support IT Sligo’s pioneering new engineering degree in Data Centre facilities engineering and management,” said Denis Browne, EU Regional Data Centre lead, Google. “Google’s data centres are some of the best in the world, and we look for the best talent to work with us. Thanks to IT Sligo and HELha, this online course will increase the skills of people already working in the sector, and for those who wish to work in the industry going forward.”

TechCentral Reporters