Google Slides
11 June 2017 | 0
|11-06-2017
|None
|Freeware
|Android
|19.60 MB
Android 4.0 or later
|3 minutes
|English
Create, edit and collaborate with others on presentations from your Android phone or tablet with the Google Slides app. With Slides, you can:
– Create new presentations or edit existing files
– Share presentations and collaborate in the same presentation at the same time.
– Work anywhere, anytime – even offline
– Add and respond to comments.
– Add and rearrange slides, format text and shapes and more.
– Present straight from your mobile device.
– Never worry about losing your work – everything is saved automatically as you type.
– Make beautiful slides, instantly – with Explore.
– Present slides to video calls – scheduled meetings will automatically appear
– Open, edit and save PowerPoint files.
Permissions Notice
Calendar: This is used to join video calls from calendar invites.
Camera: This is used for camera mode in video calls and to insert images taken with the camera.
Contacts: This is used to give suggestions of people to add to files and share with.
Microphone: This is used to transmit audio in video calls.
Storage: This is used to insert images and to open files from USB or SD storage.
What’s New
* Bug fixes and performance improvements
