Google and Scale Computing partner on hybrid cloud deployment

New Cloud Unity platform makes it easier to use Google Cloud Platform as data centre back-up Print Print Pro

Google has partnered with Scale Computing, developer of infrastructure software for hyper-converged systems, to make it easier to deploy Google Cloud Platform as a backup for your own data centre.

The two companies have created a platform called Cloud Unity, which integrates Scale’s HC3 software environment with Google Compute Engine. HC3 is a cluster software product that merges server, storage and virtualisation into a single appliance for easier converged infrastructure.

Google has partnered with Scale Computing, developer of infrastructure software for hyper-converged systems, to make it easier to deploy Google Cloud Platform as a backup for your own data centre.

The two companies have created a platform called Cloud Unity, which integrates Scale’s HC3 software environment with Google Compute Engine. HC3 is a cluster software product that merges server, storage and virtualisation into a single appliance for easier converged infrastructure.

Expanded hybrid cloud positioning

The deal shows Google is broadening its stance from a pure cloud play toward the hybrid cloud. For most of its cloud business history, Google has gone the pure cloud play, while Amazon and Microsoft offer pure public cloud as well as hybrid cloud. But that’s changing with this deal and with a recent partnership with Nutanix, another hybrid cloud vendor.

For its part, Scale serves the smaller and mid-sized market more than large enterprises, and these are underserved markets that could use all the help they can get because they don’t have the resources to manage a complex cloud deployment.

This partnership means those firms now have a cheaper, viable option for backup and disaster recovery than the pricier options that exist now. It will save firms time and money, which can be put into new deployments rather than maintaining old systems. Also, there is no need to deploy a disaster recovery system that winds up sitting idle for almost all of its time.

Being a smaller player that competes with giants such as HPE and VMware, Scale uses the open-source KVM hypervisor for its virtualisation. With so many companies using VMware, it will be interesting to see if it can make a dent in the installed base.

IDG News Service