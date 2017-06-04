Google Play Music for Android v7.8.4818-1.R

Google Play Music is Google’s web radio and music streaming service.

You can quickly find (ad-supported) radio stations based on songs, artists, albums, genre, mood, activity, decade and more.

Over time the service learns which music you like, then uses context like your location, activity and even the weather to personalize its recommendations.

If that’s still not good enough, you can look for podcasts, or store up to 50,000 of your own songs for streaming whenever you like.

Paying for a subscription gets you all of the above, on-demand access to over 35 million songs, and no more ads at all.

There’s an option to download music to your device for listening when you’re not connected.

You also get a subscription to YouTube Red at no extra cost, as long as it’s available in your country (visit the official site to check). Benefits include original content, ad-free videos and the ability to save content for offline viewing

What’s New

v7.8.4818-1.R

* Bug fixes