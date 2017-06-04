Google Play Movies & TV for Android

Watch Google Play movies on your phone/ tablet

Print

PrintPrint
Audio

Read More:

4 June 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Android

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 04-06-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Google

Google Play Movies & TV is a simple Android app which allows you to watch movies or TV shows you’ve purchased on Google Play.

Convenient “My Movies” and “My TV Shows” quickly point you in the direction of your content. If you’ve not purchased anything yet then clicking “Shop” will show you what’s available, while the “On Device” option helps you view content you’ve downloaded earlier.

What you can’t do, unfortunately, is store and access movies on an SD card, potentially a major issue when their files can be so large.

You can at least now download HD movies and shows in SD, however, so they’ll arrive much faster and take up less space on your device.

What’s New
* Stability improvements and bug fixes

 

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Will Siri be able to compete with Amazon's Echo and Google Home?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel