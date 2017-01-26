Google Maps for iOS 4.27.0

We won’t delve in to the various issues revolving around Apple’s Maps supplied with iOS 6, but it’s safe to say a number of people wish Apple had kept the Google Maps app instead. Luckily Google have released a dedicated Maps app, which just goes to prove that even a relatively simple sounding map tool can be so much more, as it packs navigation, traffic information, 3D views and Street View into one essential tool.

Many mobile users will use maps to determine where they currently are and how to get from A to B. even if you don’t have a GPS enabled device, Google Maps can use nearby wifi access points to work out where you are and then provide you with turn by turn navigation to the destination of your choice. With the option to search for places and businesses, you can easily track down restaurants, landmarks and more, and discover how to get there.

If you don’t need turn by turn navigation you can opt to simple generate directions and the new Compass Mode can prove useful to help you to work out which way you are facing and which way you need to head. Support for Google Latitude makes it possible to find out where you are in relation to your friends and layers can be used to view maps in different ways, adding useful information such as traffic and more.

Three dimensional maps provide a great way to get our bearing and find out what’s nearby while the ever-useful Street View options makes it easier than ever to work out where you are and recognise where you need to be heading. Offline caching means that mapping is available even when you don’t have an internet connection.

What’s New in Version 4.27.0:

– See how crowded a place is in real-time and the average time people spend there for easy decision making

– Quickly access addresses in your clipboard while searching

– Bug fixes