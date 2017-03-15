Google Jacquard’s denim Levi’s jacket proves smart clothing isn’t a dumb idea

Connected clothes may finally have a champion

When Google announced plans to make smart clothing back in 2015 with Project Jacquard, there was interest and scepticism in equal measure. Sensor-filled clothes aren’t a new idea but have failed to catch on owing to their being more gimmicky than practical. The first Jacquard product, a denim Levi’s jacket, could change all that.

One common issue with wearable technology is that devices tend to be focused more on technology than wearability. But the Jacquard jacket is a piece of tech you’ll actually want to wear. The Jacquard version – a dark wash commuter style – is just as easy to throw on as you’re walking out the door as any Levi’s item. In other words: It doesn’t scream, “ask me about my tech” in the same way a smartwatch does.

But this jacket has all the functionality of a smartwatch built in. The user can brush their cuff to hear an ETA to your destination, brush the other direction to skip a song, and double tap to play or pause music.

Here’s how it works: A rechargeable Bluetooth tag snaps into the cuff so the user can pair the jacket to the Jacquard app. It’s not just Bluetooth that gives the denim intelligence. As part of the Jacquard project, Google designed conductive thread that can be woven into any textile.

The jacket started with a Levi’s collaboration because denim is some of the toughest cloth out there. The conductive thread on the jacket is woven into the cuff, next to the Bluetooth tag, and you swipe on the cuff like you would a smartwatch screen. There are three gestures: brushing toward you, brushing away, and double-tapping. These gestures can be assigned functions in the Jacquard app and can be swapped, as well.

Then there are the little details built into the jacket itself, like wind-resistant sleeve lining for cyclists (so bugs and debris don’t fly up your arms) and side snaps for ease when you sit down.

All of this comes at a price that’s much higher than a typical Levi’s jacket. Google announced its Levi’s collaboration will cost around $350 when it goes on sale this autumn online and in select Levi’s stores.

IDG News Service