Google Cloud leverages partners to provide on ramp to cloud

Designed to offer high-speed connections from data centres to Google Cloud Platform regions

Google Cloud is leveraging its expanding ecosystem of channel partners to provide an on ramp to the cloud for enterprise customers, through the newly launched Partner Interconnect.

The rollout is designed to offer large-scale organisations high-speed connections from data centres to Google Cloud Platform (GCP) regions, leveraging 23 partners worldwide.

Similar to Dedicated Interconnect, which was rolled out in September 2017 [https://www.reseller.co.nz/article/627050/google-goes-after-enterprise-private-network-cloud-connection/], Partner Interconnect offers private connectivity to GCP to organisations that do not require the full 10Gbps of a dedicated circuit.

The offering also allows organisations whose data centres are geographically distant from a Google Cloud region or Point of Presence (POP) to connect to GCP, using third-party partner connections.

Key partners include Macquarie Cloud Services; Megaport; Equinix; NTT Communications; Tata Communications and Verizon.

Other providers include AT&T Business; BT; CenturyLink; Cologix; Colt; DE-CIX; Digital Realty; Internet2; IX Reach; KDDI; NRI; Orange Business Services; SoftBank; Tamares Telecom; Telia Carrier; @Tokyo and Zayo.

“If you’re building a link between your data centre and Google Cloud, we have three ways to get you there,” wrote Google Cloud product manager, John Veizades, via a blog post.

“Cloud VPN over the public internet, Dedicated Interconnect, and now, Partner Interconnect—high-bandwidth connectivity to the nearest GCP region through our many partners.”

Specifically, Veizades said Partner Interconnect allows businesses to connect to GCP from a “convenient location”, at a data rate tailored to meet specific end-user requirements.

“Partner Interconnect lets you purchase a partial circuit, from 50Mbps to 10Gbps,” Veizades explained. “In contrast, Dedicated Interconnect offers full circuits that are 10Gbps links.

“Partner Interconnect also lets you pick from a list of providers to connect from your facility to the nearest Google Cloud POP.”

With general availability due within the coming weeks, the service will be available from partners across the world from day one, in a bid to provide expanded coverage to GCP.

“Getting up and running with Partner Interconnect is easy, as our partners have already set up and certified the infrastructure with Google Cloud,” Veizades added.

IDG News Service