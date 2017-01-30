Google Calendar 1.7.0

Take control of your schedule

30 January 2017 | 0

iPhone
iPad

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 30-01-2017
Award: Recommended
License: Trial Software
Developer: Google

Google Calendar is a helpful app which does its best to boost your productivity and save you time.

Its Events technology interprets emails like flight bookings and hotel reservations, then automatically turns them into calendar events, even updating your schedule if you receive a follow-up email with a change of plan.

When you create an event manually, Google’s Assists speed up the process by suggesting appropriate people, places and titles as you type. The app learns as you use it, too, so if you’re always meeting Maria for coffee at Starbucks then it’ll soon be autocompleting the entire event as you type her name.

The other headline feature is “Schedule View”, which – slightly oddly – isn’t just about viewing your schedule, but also adding related images – maps, photos, cityscapes – for just a little extra gorgeousness.

Otherwise it’s business as normal for any calendar app, with single day, multiple day or monthly views of your schedule. And of course it works with all the calendars on your phone, including Exchange and iCloud.

What’s New in Version 1.7.0

• Minor bug fixes

