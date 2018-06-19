Google bring SMS to PCs with Android Messages for Desktop

Users who log into Android Messages on desktop will now be able to send and view SMS messages received on their Android smartphone using a PC

As part of their larger push towards RCS messaging service Chat, Google have now rolled out a desktop version of their Android Messages app.

Writing in a blog post about the roll-out, Google’s Sanaz Ahari said that “with Android Messages, we’re creating a messaging experience that’s available on multiple devices, lets you share whatever you want to share, and makes it easy to take action on your messages with Google AI.”

As part of the update, Google also announced that a GIF-search button, Smart Replies, in-line link previews and a new copy button specifically designed for one-time password or codes will be coming to both the desktop and mobile versions of Messages.

Android Messages for web is starting to roll out today, with additional features due to arrive over the next week.

IDG News Service