Google Art Project 1.0.37 for Chrome

6 February 2017 | 0

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 06-02-2017
License: Freeware
Developer: Google

Google Art Project for Chrome is a free Chrome extension which displays a beautiful artwork in every new Chrome tab.

There are thousands of pictures on offer covering everyone from Raphael and Rembrandt, to Monet and Gauguin, and contemporary works from street artists around the world.

To find out more about an image, hover your mouse cursor over the page and a description appears bottom-left. Click this to view details about the picture and discover more works by the same artist.

By default the extension changes its artwork daily, but it can also display a new image every time you open a new tab (right-click the Google Art Project icon and select Change Artwork > In every new tab).

