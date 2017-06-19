GoodSync for Windows 10.5

File synchronisation is incredibly useful. If you are creating a web site, it makes it easy to ensure that the latest version of files are uploaded, and synchronisation can also be used to create backups of important files.

GoodSync can be used in synchronisation or backup mode, making it a versatile tool. Files can be synchronised with or backed up to other folders, separate drives, removable media, networked computers or online servers.

Used in two-way synchronisation mode, GoodSync makes it easy to keep files in sync in two locations – as soon as files are created, edited or deleted, the change will be reflected in the connected location. Used in one-way backup mode, GoodSync provides a means of safeguarding your files.

But it does not end there. GoodSync can also be used to synchronise data between applications. There are a number of supported programs, including RoboForm, Outlook, QuickBooks and Windows Mail. The program is easy to set up and the synchronisation is fast and reliable, helping to give you peace of mind.

Note that there is a Pro version available.

What’s new in 10.45 (see full changelog for more)?

– Licenses: Fix on OK_REACT license info was not written, which could result in need to re-activate.

– SharePoint 2013: Added support for root TeamSite, under RootSite alias.

– TIX Export-Import: fix rare bugs related to n in URL, do not try to import old TIX files.

– CC Runner: Add Special Operations, such as Delete Recycled Files, Cleanup Recycled.

– Corrupt State Files: When it happens, display checkbox: Delete Corrupt State Files when I click Analyze again.

– Forwarders: Allow Default and other official forwarders to run in Pipe Mode.

– GSTP Client + Pipe Forwarder: add retries, when it does not connect right away.

– Pipe Receiver of Forwarder: report failed connects to Mediator, better retries.

– Pickup Forwarder: fix not sending response via default forwarder.

– Update AR and PL and Catalan localizations.