GoodSync for Windows 10.5.1.9

File synchronisation is incredibly useful. If you are creating a web site, it makes it easy to ensure that the latest version of files are uploaded, and synchronisation can also be used to create backups of important files.

GoodSync can be used in synchronisation or backup mode, making it a versatile tool. Files can be synchronised with or backed up to other folders, separate drives, removable media, networked computers or online servers.

Used in two-way synchronisation mode, GoodSync makes it easy to keep files in sync in two locations – as soon as files are created, edited or deleted, the change will be reflected in the connected location. Used in one-way backup mode, GoodSync provides a means of safeguarding your files.

But it does not end there. GoodSync can also be used to synchronise data between applications. There are a number of supported programs, including RoboForm, Outlook, QuickBooks and Windows Mail. The program is easy to set up and the synchronisation is fast and reliable, helping to give you peace of mind.

Note that there is a Pro version available.

What’s new in 10.5.1.9 (see full changelog for more)?

* Pipe Forwarder: fix socket leaks and connectivity issues, in more complex cases.

* Pipe Receiver: fix not deleting sesssion on Disconnect, other connectivity issues.

* SSL + SNI: Make SNI a default option in all SSL communication, as more and more sites use it.

* SyncLib: Fix ‘GsMergeLRgenerations: both sides still have new gens’ error in Sync time.

* Ignore Drill Down option for all folders inside Windows Users folder, to avoid cycling and duplication.

* Account Manager Cleanup: remove incorrect entries from Account Manager, when reading it.

* Explorer: Fix deleting of User Bookmark did not work.

* Explorer: Do not ask confirmation when removing unused Job bookmark.

* gsync command line: Fix not saving Account Manager when changing connections in job-update etc.

* gsync command line: Print command line options, unless global option /noprint is specified.