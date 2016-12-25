GoodSync for Windows 10.2.6.6

File synchronisation is incredibly useful. If you are creating a web site, it makes it easy to ensure that the latest version of files are uploaded, and synchronisation can also be used to create backups of important files.

GoodSync can be used in synchronisation or backup mode, making it a versatile tool. Files can be synchronised with or backed up to other folders, separate drives, removable media, networked computers or online servers.

Used in two-way synchronisation mode, GoodSync makes it easy to keep files in sync in two locations – as soon as files are created, edited or deleted, the change will be reflected in the connected location. Used in one-way backup mode, GoodSync provides a means of safeguarding your files.

But it does not end there. GoodSync can also be used to synchronise data between applications. There are a number of supported programs, including RoboForm, Outlook, QuickBooks and Windows Mail. The program is easy to set up and the synchronisation is fast and reliable, helping to give you peace of mind.

Note that there is a Pro version available.

What’s new in 10.2.6.6 (see full changelog for more)?

* Runner Service: fix creation of GS Runner Service, it has wrong argument.

* Runner Service Setup: fix using wrong user when different Domains have the same User.

* Installing RF2Go: fix Access Denied error.

* Enterprise Runner: Fix formatting error that caused mis-reporting of job status.

* Browse Dialog: better localization, sort Accounts by alphabet.

* Account Manager in Browse dialog: Add Delete and Rename buttons, to manage saved Accounts.

* Browse Dialog: Remove Refresh button, always use Go button instead.

* Browse Dialog: When going back from Server or Tree to Credentials, do not cleanup credentials.

* Job List: allow context menu for multi jobs when user selects several jobs in Job List on the Right.

* GUI: more high DPI icon and picture fixes.

* Fix Wrong context menu item for Exclude/Include by ext.