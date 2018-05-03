GoFundMe drops fees for personal campaigns

GoFundMe will today become the only major peer-to-peer fundraising platform available in Ireland that doesn’t charge a platform fee for personal causes.

The pricing change marks the 10,000th campaign on GoFundMe Ireland since its launch two years ago. Those two years have seen millions of Euros raised for some of the biggest causes with around one in every 15 people Ireland making a donation through GoFundMe.

Irish GoFundMe campaigns to date include supports for the family of critically injured Liverpool fan Sean Cox; Cork University student Jack O’Driscoll, who broke a vertebrae during Storm Emma; and 4-year-old Ella O’Keefe, whose playhouse was destroyed by vandals.

Rob Solomon, CEO, GoFundMe (pictured), said: “We’ve been amazed by the generosity of people in Ireland since we launched here. We want to mark that anniversary by giving GoFundMe organisers in Ireland the chance to raise even more money for the causes they love without a platform fee. We’re looking forward to seeing more people giving and getting the help they need.”

The platform will now rely on voluntary tips from donors to help with the costs associated with providing its best in class customer service, trust & safety protections, and social fundraising technology.

“As we’ve rolled this new model out in the US, we’ve had a huge amount of positive feedback from our community. It’s a win-win move, and we think people in Ireland will recognise the outstanding service we provide – and now we’re offering that service for free,” Solomon said.

Users will still be charged an industry standard payment processing fee.

Globally, more than $5 billion has been raised to date on GoFundMe.

TechCentral Reporters