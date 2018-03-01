Go gains a foothold in the workplace

Developers are using Go at work more, as more businesses see it as critical

The Google Go language (Golang), the popular open source systems-level programming language, is gaining more of a foothold in the workplace, according to the Go 2017 User Survey. More respondents (67%) said they were being paid to write Go than those who said they write Go code outside of work (63%).

Also, the number of respondents who strongly agreed with the notion that Go was critical to their company’s success rose to 17%, up from year 12% in the 2016 survey.

The survey attracted 6,173 respondents, 70% more than the 3,595 people polled in the 2016 survey. In other findings:

The top use of Go is now writing API/RPC services, with 65% reporting using the language for this. API/RPC services takes over the top spot from writing CLI tools, a use cited by 63% of respondents. Following these two uses were web services (49%), agents and daemons (44%), and libraries or frameworks (38%).

61% of respondents work in web development while 37% work in systems programming. Following these were DevOps (36%), network programming (32%), and databases (28%).

64% said they develop with Go on the Linux OS, followed by MacOS (49%) and Windows (18%).

27% had used Go for two to four years, while 26% had used it for three to 12 months. 21% had used it for 13 months to two years and 13% had used it for more than four years. Curiously, 2% had never used it

IDG News Service