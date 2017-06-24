Gmail – email from Google 5.0.170604

Access Gmail through its own dedicated app on your iPad or iPhone

24 June 2017

iPhone
iPad

Nick Peers

Our Rating: 4.5
Date: 24-06-2017
Award: Recommended
License: Freeware
Developer: Google

At first glance there doesn’t seem to be much call for a dedicated Gmail app on your iOS mobile. After all, the built-in Mail app handles your Gmail account with ease. But what Gmail offers Google-addicts is integration with other Google services and apps, so you have access to your Google Calendar invites and Google+ posts.

It also offers a much faster search tool, and provides profile pictures of your contacts where possible in conversations. There’s also support for threaded conversations, auto-complete when entering names from both your Google Contacts as well as those stored on your phone or tablet.

You’ll also find additional tools for managing your mail – some are obviously covered by the Mail app, but Gmail naturally goes further to provide service-specific tools like labelling mails as well as reporting spam quickly and easily.

The user interface is clean and minimalist, and easy to navigate. While there’s nothing inherently wrong with the Mail app, if you’re a Gmail user you’ll definitely want to give this a whirl. We’re not going back…

What’s New in Version 5.0.170604

• Save time with Smart Reply: Tap one of the three options to start your response — hit send when done.

