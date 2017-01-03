Glary Utilities 5.67.0.88

The Glary Utilities are a very complete, and surprisingly free suite of tools that provide almost everything you need to optimise, clean and maintain your PC.

A “Clean Up & Repair” section leads off with useful tools to find redundant disk files and clean your Registry, while extra modules help to remove broken shortcuts and make it easier to uninstall unwanted programs.

The “Optimize & Improve” section includes modules to control your Windows Startup programs, defrag the Registry and manage various right-click menus.

Clicking “Privacy & Security” reveals an option to clear your browsing and Windows histories, as well as tools to encrypt, decrypt, undelete and securely wipe confidential files.

The “Files and Folders” section provides modules to show you how your hard drive space is being used, and free some of it up by locating duplicate files and empty folders.

“System Tools” includes an “Internet Explorer Assistant”, which displays various IE add-ons and makes it easier to remove them.

And if the sheer volume of options puts you off, don’t worry, a 1-Click Maintenance module will locate and remove most problems in, well, a click.

Version 5.67 brings:

– Optimized Disk Cleaner: added support for ‘Freemake Video Converter’ and ‘Tango’

– Optimized Tracks Eraser: added support for ‘Freemake Video Converter’ and ‘Foxit Phantom PDF’

– Minor GUI improvements

– Minor bug fixes