Glantus, Castleton strike up three-year partnership

Managed service provider ups business intelligence offering

Data management software solutions provider Glantus has begun a three-year strategic partnership with Castleton Technology.

Glantus’ data transformation solution helps customers manage, enhance, and optimise their operational capabilities by capturing data from multiple application sources. This solution is designed to help Castleton customers visualise their operational complexities, increase compliance, and drive growth.

“By embedding our Avido Business Intelligence and Transform solutions Castleton customers can now maximise evidence-based business decision making through data analysis, prediction and trending.” said Andrew Frazer, COO, Glantus (pictured).

“The time and effort required to identity, classify and report back on operational issues has become increasingly unacceptable to organisations. At Glantus we have developed a solution to help customers accelerate time to value and use their existing data sets to efficiently manage their competitiveness and growth plans.”

Castleton provides software and managed services to the public and not-for-profit sectors.

TechCentral Reporters