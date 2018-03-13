Glantus acquires Hedgehog Analytics

Dublin AI company looks to the US for growth

Glantus, the Dublin-based specialist provider of software solutions and artificial intelligence, has acquired data analytics company Hedgehog Analytics.

New York-based Hedgehog was established in 2014 by a group of specialists with backgrounds in statistics to make data science accessible by delivering insights as well as analytics. It provides a range of US companies with data science consultancy, particularly in the financial services, pharmaceuticals and marketing/advertising sectors.

Hedgehog has rebranded as Glantus US and will be leading the company’s expansion into the US.

Glantus CEO Maurice Healy, said: “This is a major acquisition in our expansion and diversification in both a geographically and sectorally. The deal provides Glantus with a significant footprint in the United States and presents us with a unique opportunity to scale up our business in the coming years”

This work is driving Glantus to increase their US employee numbers in sales & marketing with further growth in support and R&D resources required in Ireland.

Glantus currently employs 50 people.

TechCentral Reporters