Glandore opens €1m Belfast co-working space

Start-ups, small businesses and FDI companies invited to set up shop in Northern Ireland Print Print Trade

Flexible workspace provider Glandore has opened a new co-working space at Arthur House in Belfast.

The €1 million facility will cater for up to 70 members and is aimed at start-up entrepreneurs, small businesses and FDI companies taking their first steps into Northern Ireland.

Established in 2001, Glandore is a family-owned business which has a total of more than 2,500 desks between eight locations in Belfast and Dublin.

“The co-working industry is rapidly expanding and the demand for more of this sort of flexible space in Belfast is increasing,” said Glandore founder Michael Kelly.

“We know from experience that long-term leases don’t work for some fast-growing companies who want speed to market with minimal risk and upfront costs. For many of them, whether they are local entrepreneurs or the first staff from an international company that has set up here, a vibrant co-working space is more desirable than sitting alone in an office.

“As a family business, our aim is to give our members the very best start to their operations but also enable them to achieve their growth ambitions. From the quality of the working environment and service, our holistic wellness programme to the unique networking events for our members and alumni, we strive to support the growth and success of our member companies.”

International companies who started their Irish operations in Glandore’s workspaces include Worldpay, Rapid 7, Facebook, Twitter and Dropbox.

TechCentral Reporters