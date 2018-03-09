GirlCrew teams with investors following $1m investment round

Enterprise Ireland joined by heads of LinkedIn, PCH Print Print Trade

Friend-making app GirlCrew is to expand into the US after decuring $1 million from investors, including LinkedIn chief executive Jeff Weiner, Reddit director of data science Joe Gallagher, PCH chief executive Liam Casey, and Enterprise Ireland.

Although a digital community, GirlCrwe’s aim is to facilitate in-person friendships, offering an additional channel in which to do so – find a group of girls to travel with, meet for coffee, start a business. Members can participate in online group chats and offline events such as brunch, hikes or nights out.

Pamela Newenham, co-CEO of GirlCrew, said: “We believe real friendships happen in person, however sometimes you need a nudge and an extra channel in order to meet these new like-minded people. So many people have either moved to a new city, or have found themselves at a different life stage to their friends, either because their friends are getting married, settling down etc. As a result, they need new friends, but making friends as an adult can be hard.”

GirlCrew operates through an app available on iOS and Android, and a desktop platform. Women simply join the group for their city where they can see what events are happening, read posts and comments from other members, write posts themselves and create events. They can also join GirlCrew topic groups where members share tips, advice and knowledge on everything from getting a new job to dating.

TechCentral Reporters