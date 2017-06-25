Giphy for Chrome 1.5

Instantly find animated GIFs for Gmail, Twitter, more

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

25 June 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 25-06-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Giphy

Giphy is a Chrome extension which helps you find animated GIFs for Gmail, Twitter and HipChat.

When you’re composing a message, click the “Search in a Giphy” button and a panel appears with various animated GIFs. If you see one you like, drag and drop it into the message window and you’re done.

You’ll probably want something more specific, and clicking the menu icon bottom left displays some suggested themes: “Applause”, “Awesome”, “Eye Roll”, “Face Palm”, “Goodbye” and many more. Clicking the one you need displays a range of matching GIFs and you just choose your favourite.

If that doesn’t work, there’s also a search box where you can type in whatever keywords you like.

The extension only works with a few sites, but if you want to use a GIF elsewhere then right-clicking it displays the usual options to copy its URL or save the file locally.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Is Ruby over?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel